POLAND: PKP Intercity has awarded FPS H Cegielski a 4·23bn złoty contract to supply 300 coaches, with options for 150 more.

‘We have just concluded the largest tender in the company’s history in terms of the number of vehicles’, said PKP Intercity management board member Jarosław Oniszczuk when the order was announced on March 1. From 2028 ‘we will have at least 300 coaches of various types in a new design which will allow us to offer passengers a new standard of travel and encourage even more people to use long-distance trains.’

Newag had also bid for the order, which includes first and second class coaches of various configurations, including 38 dining cars and 26 coaches for overnight use.

The 200 km/h vehicles will feature wi-fi, individual lights, power and USB sockets, air-conditioning, passenger information systems, CCTV and a fire detection system. Spaces for parents travelling with children will include a play area.

The coaches will be approved for use in Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary and Lithuania.

They are to be used on a new category of train to be launched by 2030 on routes including Warszawa – Poznań – Berlin, Warszawa – Poznań – Szczecin, Warszawa – Katowice – Bohumin, Przemyśl – Kraków – Katowice – Wrocław – Berlin, Przemyśl – Kraków – Katowice – Wrocław – Szczecin, Gdynia – Poznań – Wrocław – Praha, and Kraków/Wrocław – Bohumin.