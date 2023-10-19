Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: City Airport Train announced on October 13 the order of three Kiss double-deck electric multiple-units from Stadler for use on the CAT service in Wien.

The order is an option on ÖBB’s €3bn framework agreement with Stadler for the purchase of 186 double deck trainsets, announced in April 2022. This included an initial firm order of 20 six-car and 21 four-car trainsets.

The five-car Kiss EMUs are to replace CAT’s existing fleet of three specially liveried double-deck push-pull trainsets, powered by Siemens-built Taurus locomotives.

The EMUs have a capacity of 300 seated passengers, and a maximum speed of 200 km/h. They are scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

‘The new trains are tailored to the needs of air travellers: there will be enough storage space for their luggage, the aisles will be wider and there will be 1st class seating with extra wide seats. There will also be a security area for checked baggage within the CAT City Check-In offer’, CAT’s Managing Directors Michael Forstner and Christoph Korherr explained.