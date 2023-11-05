Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: An Air + HSR research project has been launched to analyse and improve the co-ordination of air and rail transport in Europe, the USA and China.

The project aims to develop practical approaches improve services, enhance infrastructure and implement regulatory changes in order to maximise the benefits to both modes of transport and promote sustainability.

Work began with a kick-off meeting on October 19; the findings and recommendations are expected to be presented at the next UIC World Congress on High Speed Rail which is due to be held in China in 2025.

The project team brings together several members of the UIC Alliance of Universities for HSR, including Beijing Jiaotong University, Seattle University, ZHAW in Zürich and Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II.