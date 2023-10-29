Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: National railway Ukrzaliznyitsya has awarded domestic manufacturer KVSZ a 1·95bn hryvna contract to supply 44 night train coaches over the next two years.

The order announced on October 17 includes 20 sleeping cars with four-berth compartments, 12 with two-berth compartments, nine 56-berth platskartny cars and three vehicles providing facilities for passengers with reduced mobility including wheelchair lifts.

All vehicles will have air-conditioning, power sockets, USB ports, coffee machines, baby-changing tables, CCTV and lighting controls. Compartment doors will be equipped with locks and alarms

The order is being financed by the government. ‘Upgrading passenger cars, even in wartime, is an urgent need to ensure the transport of people’, explained UZ Chairman Yevhen Lyashchenko, adding that the new vehicles would replace coaches lost as a result of Russian shelling.