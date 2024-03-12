Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: National railway Ukrzaliznytsia has ordered 66 coaches from KVSZ which will include facilities for passengers with reduced mobility and will have an increased proportion of domestic content.

The government has provided 260 million hryvnias to support the localisation of production by 160 Ukrainian suppliers.

Announcing the latest order on March 1, Ukrzaliznytsia said more than 80% of the components of the coaches would be made in Ukraine.

KVSZ is also undertaking an ongoing rolling stock repair programme.