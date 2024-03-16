Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Stadler is to establish a facility at Hennigsdorf near Berlin where it will commission rolling stock produced at its Berlin Pankow plant.

Opening is planned by 2027, with Stadler’s current commissioning centre in Velten to be converted into a servicing centre which will undertake modernisation, overhaul and accident repair work.

The Hennigsdorf site will have a hall with 1·3 km of tracks with cranes, pits and fixed roof work stands.

There will be a 744 m long outdoor track for dynamic testing, with overhead electrification for regional trains and third rail for metro and S-Bahn vehicles.

Announcing the plan on March 4, CEO of Stadler in Germany Jure Mikolčić said the Velten centre is reaching the limits of its capacity, and the new site with modern infrastructure would create ‘future-oriented jobs’.

Alstom has a production plant in Hennigsdorf, which is just outside Berlin in Brandenburg and the terminus of S-Bahn route S25.