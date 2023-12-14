Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Systra has signed an agreement to acquire Rail Systems Australia, an engineering, signalling and telecommunications specialist founded in 2017 which now employs 130 people and has offices in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

RSA founder Mike Stegena said the company had ‘experienced remarkable growth, prompting us to seek a compatible organisation to further advance the exceptional work accomplished so far. Systra is that company, having the same vision of engineering excellence and innovation, while providing the pathway to global sustainability.’

Systra said the infrastructure market is moving away from megaprojects to focus on asset management, operations and maintenance, and the acquisition would provide it with an expanded local team backed by global best practice.

‘2023 got off to a good start with the acquisition of Bamser, which specialises in tunnel and underground infrastructure engineering, and is ending on a high note with the agreement signed with Rail Systems Australia’, said Alana Newbrook, Managing Director of Systra Australia & New Zealand.

’We work in the same buoyant sector of railway engineering, and our skills naturally complement each other to offer a comprehensive service to our clients to meet their current and future challenges. More than ever, we are committed to strong growth in the Australian and New Zealand markets.’