Show Fullscreen

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA: The 24 km branch line from Podlugovi to Vareš, north of Sarajevo, reopened after 31 years on December 14. The reopening was initiated by Adriatic Metals, a UK-based company which holds a silver mining concession in Vareš.

Adriatic Metals cleared the route, enabling Railways of the Federation of Bosnia & Herzegovina to begin infrastructure rehabilitation work in early August.

Show Fullscreen

Guests on the inaugural trip included Minister of Communication & Transport Edin Forto, and British ambassador Julian Riley.

Show Fullscreen

The standard gauge line opened in 1953 to replace a 760 mm line dating from 1895. Services ended in 1992 because of the war.