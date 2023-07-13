Show Fullscreen

COLOMBIA: National infrastructure agency ANI has awarded a contract for the maintenance and modernisation of the La Dorada – Chiriguaná line to the San Felipe Férreo consortium of Spanish company Comsa and local partner Castro Tcherassi.

The 522 km corridor connects the interior of the country with the Caribbean, serving the Caldas, Antioquia, Santander, Norte de Santander and Cesar regions.

There were eight bidders for the €15·7m contract, which covers maintenance and repair of the 914 mm gauge line and the installation of signalling.

Comsa said this would ensure the continued operation of freight services which carried more than 89 000 tonnes in 2022, and would provide a 26% reduction in transport costs.

The project is expected to generate more than 1 500 direct and indirect jobs.