JAPAN: Private train operator Kintetsu has modified one of its electric multiple-units to operate luxury tourist services between Nagoya and Yunoyama-Onsen, a hot springs resort in the Suzuka area of outstanding natural beauty.

Branded Tsudoi, the three-car EMU has been retrofitted with outward-facing longitudinal seats backing onto a central aisle. It can carry up to 88 passengers, although the operator intends to limit ridership to 56.

A highlight of the modified train is a spa area with two footbaths able to accommodate up to eight passengers each. These are filled with hot water at 41°C, and surrounded by traditional wooden seating, providing protection against the spills in the event of rough riding.

There is also a buffet bar and a large play space, while a dummy driving position with imitation controls for children is located behind the cab.

The train began operating at weekends and on public holidays between December 16 and January 21, offering a journey time of 1 h 45 min. Fares were set at ¥510 for adults and ¥250 for children, with an additional ¥100 supplement for use of the footbath.