Show Fullscreen

TAJIKISTAN: Studies for the development and operation of urban rail services in Tajikistan are to be undertaken by South Korea’s state-owned railway construction organisation Korea National Railway in partnership with Woosong University and Daehan Consultants.

This will include a survey of the current status of the Tajik railway network, the sharing of South Korean construction and operating expertise, and drawing up proposals for railway development. The study is to be completed in June 2024.

The contract announced by KNR on August 2 has been awarded as part of an international Knowledge Sharing Programme supervised by South Korea’s Ministry of Economy & Finance and implemented by Export-Import Bank of Korea.

It is the first KSP project in the Central Asian urban railway sector, and aims to create opportunities for South Korean railway technology.

It builds on previous co-operation between KNR and Tajikistan, which has included the provision of training courses in 2021 and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Transport in 2022.

‘We expect that this contract will serve as a bridgehead for entering the railway market not only in Tajikistan but also in Central Asia in the future’, said KNR Chairman Kim Han-young.,