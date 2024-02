SWEDEN: Östergötland transport authority Östgötatrafiken has selected Transdev for the next contract to operate Östgötapendeln passenger services.

The regional services between Norrköping, Motala and Tranås are currently operated by Finland’s VR, which acquired Arriva’s Swedish activities. They use 18 Alstom Coradia Nordic X61 electric multiple-units, and carry around 4 million passengers/year.

The new contract was announced on January 30 and is subject to a standstill period before being finalised. It is to run for eight years from June 1 2025, with an option for a four year extension.

Transdev already operates bus and Norrköping tram services in Östergötland. It also has a contract covering the Roslagsbanan narrow gauge railway in Stockholm, Öresund trains in southern Sweden and Snälltåget services from Sweden to Denmark, Germany and Austria.