Show Fullscreen

ARGENTINA: China’s CRRC has announced what it says is the largest diesel multiple-unit order in Argentina’s history, covering the supply of 50 trainsets.

The order announced by CRRC on November 13 includes 25 broad gauge DMUs, 15 metre-gauge trainsets and 10 standard-gauge trains.

The trains are being produced and delivered by CRRC International and manufacturer CRRC Tangshan.