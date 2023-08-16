Show Fullscreen

CHILE: National railway EFE has awarded a consortium of CRRC Sifang and local partner Temoinsa a US$171·4m contract to supply 32 three-car electric multiple-units for Santiago suburban services.

Announcing the contract on August 11, EFE said it was the largest single rolling stock order in the operator’s almost 140 year history.

The order includes 22 EMUs for use on the modernised 61 km line between Melipilla and Santiago’s Central-Alameda terminus. The other 10 EMUs would be used on a 27 km route linking Batuco north of Santiago with a future station at Quinta Normal, which will offer an interchange with metro Line 5.

Construction of a 4·5 km tunnel is planned in the longer term to link the two suburban lines and enable the launch of a through Melipilla – Batuco service.

The 140 km/h air-conditioned EMUs with a capacity of 807 passengers will be similar to those in service on the Central-Alameda – Rancagua suburban route; EFE exercised an option for three more on July 21.

The orders form part of the government’s Trenes para Chile investment programme that aims to expand passenger services and triple the ridership to achieve 150 million passengers a year. The Santiago – Melipilla line is expected to carry 57 million passengers a year, and the Santiago – Batuco line another 35 million.