Show Fullscreen

CHILE: National railway group EFE announced on July 21 that it had exercised an option to order three three-car electric multiple-units from CRRC to increase capacity on the Santiago – Rancagua suburban service.

EFE ordered six three-car EMUs from CRRC for the route in September 2019 with options for more.

The accessible EMUs will have capacity for 700 passengers and a maximum speed of 140 km/h. They are to be equipped with air-conditioning, wi-fi, CCTV cameras and passenger information screens. The first trainsets are expected to enter service by the end of this year.

The procurement is part of the Trenes para Chile investment programme led by the Ministry of Transportation & Communications.