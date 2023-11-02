Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The first of Deutsche Bahn’s ICE 3neo high speed trainsets to be fitted with a redesigned interior has entered passenger service.

Siemens Mobility is supplying DB Fernverkehr with a total of 90 ICE3neo trainsets. The first 16 which began entering service from December 2022 have similar interiors to DB’s previous ICE3 trainsets.

The remaining sets which are due to be delivered by 2028 will have the new interior, with more seat adjustment options, wood décor accents and 85% wool upholstery. The first class seats are finished in warm grey tones, with blue in standard class and burgundy in the on-board restaurant. Seat backrests include integrated tablet holders and coat hooks.

Show Fullscreen

The new interior design will also be used on the 79 ICE L trains to be supplied by Talgo from the end of 2024.

Show Fullscreen

‘The ICE is a modern design icon and the flagship of our long-distance passenger fleet’, said Dr Michael Peterson, DB board member for long distance passenger transport, when the first trainset was put into service on October 23. ‘Everyone knows the trains with the distinctive red stripe. Now, by introducing a new interior design, we are also taking long-distance travel to a new level of comfort. With specially developed seats, greater privacy and a refined material and colour concept, we are offering our passengers a living room atmosphere and comfort at 300 km/h.’

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said ‘we delivered the first trains of the new ICE 3neo fleet in record time – and are now further stepping up the pace. Starting this November, a complete eight-car ICE 3Neo will roll out of our Krefeld plant every 16 days. With our delivery of 90 trains, we are supplying a large part of DB’s long distance transport capacity. Our state-of-the-art technology and new design will significantly rejuvenate the ICE fleet.’