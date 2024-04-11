Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: An X534 overhead electrification construction and maintenance railcar has been converted from diesel to fuel cell power.

Austrian Federal Railways’ technical service unit TrainTech worked with engineering consultancy m.ZERO to integrate fuel cell power modules from Cummins’ zero-emissions business Accelera into the vehicle as part of the HY2RAIL project. The fuel cells are combined with a battery to create a hybrid propulsion system which is designed to replace a diesel engine and generator.

‘Modernising to zero-emission technology isn’t just feasible, it’s an economically and environmentally savvy choice’, said m.ZERO CEO Herbert Wancura. ‘We are ready to support rail OEMs in their zero-emission endeavours and eager to collaborate with Accelera again on any upcoming projects.’

Alison Trueblood, General Manager of Fuel Cell & hydrogen Technologies at Accelera, said ‘alongside our experience with passenger trains, this project enhances our ability to support the dynamic rail market, further demonstrating the viability of hydrogen technology for zero-emissions heavy-duty transport’.