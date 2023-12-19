Show Fullscreen

MOROCCO: National operator ONCF has called tenders for a fleet of 168 trainsets worth a total of 16bn dirhams.

Expressions of interest had been sought in September 2022, generating 10 responses.

The contract which is due to be signed by July 31 2024 is in three parts. The first covers 18 trainsets for ONCF’s nascent high speed network, as well as 40 trainsets for 200 km/h inter-city services such as Fez – Casablanca, 60 medium-distance sets and 50 suburban units.

The second element of the contract covers a maintenance partnership with the supplier that would entail establishing a rolling stock maintenance base in Morocco.

The third part requires the contractor to enter an industrial development partnership that will include local assembly of trains and sub-systems, with the possibility of developing trains for export contracts.

It is understood that the technology transfer element of the deal will rise progressively to include local production up to a value of 60% to 80%.

The trains are intended to meet growing demand for passenger services and to replace older stock that ONCF plans to withdraw in the near future, Deliveries will start in 2027 and continue at least until 2030.

The high speed sets are destined for use on extensions of the existing Tanger – Kénitra high speed line to Rabat, Casablanca, and eventually Marrakech and Agadir. The other trainsets will be used on regional express services in and around Casablanca and Rabat.

Supervisory contracts for studies covering an extension of the existing Tanger – Kénitra high speed line over the 450 km to Marrakech were awarded to French company Egis-Rail Maroc/France in November 2022, and a study for the Marrakech – Agadir section followed in July 2023, with China Railway Design Corp chosen to carry out the work. Preliminary studies for the line had been awarded earlier to Novec-Ingerop and Setec Maroc/Setec Ferroviaire of France and CID.Dohwa Engineering Co with Korea National Railroad from South Korea.

Minister for Equipment & Logistics Mohamed Abdeljalil is reported to have authorised work needed to obtain a declaration of public utility for the Kénitra – Marrakech section on November 22, with a decree granting public utility status following in early December. The line would be built in three stages: Kénitra – Ain Sebaa (130 km); Ain Sebaa – Nouaceur (130 km); and Nouaceur – Marrakech (212 km).

Among companies reported to be interested in the rolling stock tender are CAF, Siemens Mobility, CRRC, Hyundai, Hitachi Rail Italy, Patentes Talgo and Alstom, whose Spanish subsidiary Alstom España would be responsible for bidding and for fulfilling the contract.

Morocco currently operates a fleet of 12 Alstom-built double-deck TGV trainsets at up to 320 km/h on the 186 km high speed line built between Tanger and Kénitra, with trains marketed as Al Boraq continuing over upgraded tracks to and from Rabat and Casablanca.